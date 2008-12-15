Managing Space
Managing Space

By Geoff Manaugh
British architects Foster + Partners have revealed their "expansive" new design for the Yale School of Management in New Haven, Connecticut. As dean Sharon Oster remarked upon helping to unveil the design at a special meeting hosted by the school on December 9, "It really is a fabulous building."

During his presentation of the project renderings, the project architect pointed out that Foster + Partners hopes for the building to be "as efficient as possible—from looking at using low-energy heating systems, to how the glass is manufactured, to what material to put on the roof."

The project is also noteworthy, however, for the fact that it furthers Foster + Partners' strategic move into the U.S. architectural scene, adding to their already high Stateside profile, which effectively kicked off with the recent Hearst Tower in New York City.

Even with the economic downturn, school officials anticipate the building being ready for action by the fall of 2011.

