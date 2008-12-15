Managing Space

During his presentation of the project renderings, the project architect pointed out that Foster + Partners hopes for the building to be "as efficient as possible—from looking at using low-energy heating systems, to how the glass is manufactured, to what material to put on the roof."



The project is also noteworthy, however, for the fact that it furthers Foster + Partners' strategic move into the U.S. architectural scene, adding to their already high Stateside profile, which effectively kicked off with the recent Hearst Tower in New York City.



Even with the economic downturn, school officials anticipate the building being ready for action by the fall of 2011.