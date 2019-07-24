Man of Steel
Dwell Magazine

Man of Steel

Add to
Like
Share
By J. Michael Welton
The Seattle prince of architectural gizmos is branching out into a new line of hardware fashioned from bars and pipes.

A hardware line is a clever brand extension for architect Tom Kundig, whose buildings seemingly open up to their environments with wizardry, but in actuality unfurl via brawny, custom-designed winches, cables, and gears.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.