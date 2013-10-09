Makeshift Society's Eastward Expansion

We’ve received great press and encouragement in the year we've been open and that led to people clamoring for us to bring Makeshift to their city. We can’t be everywhere, of course, but that got us thinking about expansion in general. New York City is part of a larger plan to eventually devise a toolkit or blueprint for others to start Makeshift branches in their own town.

Can you tell us about the classes and educational programs that Makeshift offers?

The classes, lectures, and events are half business-related and half creativity-related. The former is directly good for your business and the latter is a great way to blow off steam and open the door for something unexpected to happen. The programming is largely set by members and what they’re interested in learning. We also take submissions by teachers and really check the news to see what topics are of interest to freelancers, since they make up the majority of our membership right now. More and more people are going freelance every year but many are unprepared for their new reality: self-promotion, pricing and invoicing, hiring help, making connections, self-motivation and accountability, and the like, so we cover those topics and more.

Where is the building located and what's the target opening date?

We’re at 55 Hope st. in Williamsburg. We had three requirements when looking for a space: must be near train lines, must be near good food and drink, and it must be a nice building. Luckily we were able to find all three in a space on the ground floor of a structure built in 1907 that used to be one of multiple Eberhard Faber Pencil Factory buildings. We’ve been telling everyone that we will open our doors before the snow melts, but so far it has been an unusually warm autumn, so that may end up being sooner than we like! Right now we are targeting early spring 2014.

What are your favorite features of the forthcoming space?

Having enough space! Seriously, probably the fact that there are windows on three sides on the ground floor. Plentiful natural light is a treat, as is being open and inviting for people to peer in and observe the beehive of activity. We feel very strongly that Makeshift should be a kind of ‘engine’ for creating new connections and experiences, and there’s nothing more creative in New York than the street life itself, so why hide from that?

The bones of the space are great, so in terms of the renovation we are only adding things where we absolutely need to for the sake of functionality. What we do add has to always do double duty. For example, one conference room opens up to become a kind of stage for lectures, while the other will serve as a photo studio when needed, and the reception area is really just a very simple high table that is also a great place for people who prefer a standing desk. The space is designed for flexibility without being showy about it, so rather than being hyper specific and ergonomic for specific tasks, we’ve designed things to more ambiguous and open ended.

Like a good pair of raw denim jeans, the design for the space is a starting point and it will be the day to day use by our members that gives Makeshift Brooklyn its true character.