Make the Dwell Prefab Your New Home For $90K
Prefab Homes + Real Estate

Make the Dwell Prefab Your New Home For $90K

By Jenny Xie
Equipped with a professional-grade kitchen by Monogram, this prefab would make the ideal office, club house, or guest home.

Last year, Dwell and Monogram teamed up again for a cross-country road trip, stopping in six cities to invite local design communities into the Monogram Modern Home. The 600-square-foot prefab designed by Chris Pardo Design: Elemental Architecture and built by Method Homes is now ready for its next adventure as an office, club house, or guest home. Asking a reduced price of $90,000, the aluminum-clad structure boasts an open living space with floor-to-ceiling windows by Western Window Systems and a kitchen completely outfitted with high-end appliances by Monogram:

  • 36" Induction Cooktop 
  • 36" Custom Hood Insert 
  • 30" French-Door Electronic Convection Single Wall Oven 
  • 30" Built-In Oven With Advantium® Speedcook Technology 
  • 30" Stainless Steel Warming Drawer 
  • 30" Fully Integrated Double-Drawer Refrigerator 
  • 24" Fully Integrated Dishwasher 
  • 42" Outdoor Cooking CenterIndoor/Outdoor Beverage Center 

Other features include Marazzi tiles, Smith & Vallee Woodworks cabinets, Cosentino countertops, Kentwood hardwood floors, North Coast Lighting, Kohler plumbing, AL13 metal siding, and an AGS Stainless, Inc. railing system. A versatile structure with a distinct gable roof, the prefab marries form and functionality as an apt setting for a modern lifestyle.

Please note, this prefab unit does not include a bathroom. 

