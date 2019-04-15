Make It Modern
Imagine a house designed by Richard Neutra in the 1950s, nestled in the hills of Los Angeles. Custom oak built-ins, expansive glass, clean lines, the whole nine yards. Now imagine pink—on the walls, on the ceiling, on the drapes, on the wall-to-wall carpeting. Imagine mirrored walls, and ill-conceived revisions to the kitchen and to the outside. After many decades, this "poor pink house" hit the market, in 2013. A couple looking for a new home toured the house, mostly out of curiosity about Neutra’s handiwork. One half of the couple was immediately excited. The other half wanted to run.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.