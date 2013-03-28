MAD’s After the Museum

The museum as an institution transformed over the 20th century from a repository for collections of objects, art and historical artifacts into the cultural center we know today. With the knowledge of its evolution in the past, the exhibit examines potential uses of the museum in the 21st century. One aspect under the microscope is the relationship between designers and the post-millenial museum. Several of the installations in After the Museum could be considered incubators for prototypes of designers’ work as it allows them to see how people interact with their pieces and receive direct feedback. The audience of a public forum allows them to take their experiments out of the lab, so to speak.