Luxury Hotel Cosmetics

The shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body lotion bottles come in the shape of Moooi’s extra O, which symbolizes an extra value in terms of beauty & uniqueness (‘Mooi is a Dutch word for beautiful – the third ‘o’ is Moooi’s extra value in terms of beauty & uniqueness). Unique and playful is also the bottles’ design, which is purposely upside down and therefore ready for immediate use... so what are you waiting for? Indulge yourself by starting your day with an extra touch of beauty!

…Imagine checking in a beautiful hotel room after a day in an unfamiliar city, spent between people, chaos and noise…After closing the door of your luxurious hotel room you are finally in peace, far away from home… While you perform your daily beauty routine the scent of the shower gel is so familiar, so recognizable…It reminds you of the coziness of snuggling on the sofa with your favourite blanket, the precious smile of your loved ones, and the scent of your house on a sunny day… It feels like a warm embrace….and layer after layer you find your way home…