Luminous Entity Type, Innovative Light Controlled via Motion Sensors.

The patent-pending technology uses motion sensors to detect hand movement, effectively transforming the modern design into a gesture-controlled product. Introduced at the Paris Design Week 2016, this light fixture is designed by Matthijs Jansen and Jorg de Bont, two young industrial designers who graduated in 2013 from the University of Technology Eindhoven. Passionate about lighting design, they founded the Jansen & de Bont studio the following year with the goal to "move people with magical light experiences".



The Luminous Entity Type I is the studio’s first product and combines a state-of-the-art technology and traditional craftsmanship. An oak frame boasting the organic warmth typical of solid wood complements the white aluminum tracks where LEDs illuminate their surroundings with a soft glow. The LED lights can be controlled and adjusted individually via intuitive controls: moving the hands from left to right adjusts the width of the light, while moving them up and down changes the intensity, opening up a wide range of customization possibilities, to suit various requirements. The software is designed to adapt to the preferences of the users, learning the more frequently used pattern and replicating it through a quick hand gesture. Made from high quality materials and featuring low energy LEDs that are meant to last a lifetime, the stylish Luminous Entity Type I proves that the future is indeed bright. Photo credits: Jansen & de Bont.