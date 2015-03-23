Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission Votes to Save Googie Design at Norms

On March 19, 2015, the Los Angeles City Cultural Heritage Commission voted unanimously on the nomination to designate Norms' Googie-style building an Historic-Cultural Monument (HCM).

For months, the La Cienega location has been a topic of debate between Googie design fans, the Los Angeles Conservancy, and the property's new owner, who has "no current plans to demolish" the building, a spokesperson at the hearing said.

The fight isn't over quite yet, though, as the decision will now go to the City Council before the property can receive the full protection.

One of the structure's supporters, L.A. City Councilmember Paul Koretz, will undoubtedly be on Googie's side. "We have torn down too much of our history," he said at Thursday's meeting. "One by one, we're losing all these great institutions."