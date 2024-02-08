Lord Nelson’s Estate Hits the Market for £2.8M (And It Looks Exactly Like You Think It Does)

SubscribeSign In
Known as Rudhall Manor, the Grade I–listed home spans nearly 15,000 square feet and comes with 10 acres of manicured gardens.
Location: Herefordshire, England

Price: £2,750,000 (approximately $3,472,548 USD)

Footprint: 14,924 square feet (nine bedrooms, six baths)

Lot Size: 10 acres

From the Agent: "A house whose rich history has spanned the centuries to provide a warm and comfortable family home, Rudhall Manor sits in an enchanted private setting surrounded by beautiful gardens and grounds. As a Grade l–listed building it is one of the most special of houses in the whole of England. At its heart the house dates back to the 14th century, or possibly even earlier, but the most spectacular features belong to the 16th century. The magnificent carved half-timber work is very impressive, and the three gables on the north facade of the west wing are particularly fine and an interesting contrast to the delightful Georgian sandstone facade on the south side of the same wing. The original main entrance to the house has a fine Jacobean stone, two-story frontier piece with coupled Tuscan columns and an adjoining Georgian Venetian window."

Sited on the Welsh border, the historic manor reportedly marks the location where Lord Nelson and Lady Emily Hamilton had a long-term romance until Nelson’s death during the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

Original details can be found throughout, including oak-paneled walls and flooring in the main hallway.

Tudor woodwork continues into the spacious living room, complete with soaring ceilings and a massive stone fireplace.

A formal reception area overlooking the backyard gardens is also located on the main level.&nbsp;

One of the home’s nine bedrooms is painted green and has an en suite bath.

