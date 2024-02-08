Lord Nelson’s Estate Hits the Market for £2.8M (And It Looks Exactly Like You Think It Does)

Location: Herefordshire, England

Price: £2,750,000 (approximately $3,472,548 USD)

Footprint: 14,924 square feet (nine bedrooms, six baths)

Lot Size: 10 acres

From the Agent: "A house whose rich history has spanned the centuries to provide a warm and comfortable family home, Rudhall Manor sits in an enchanted private setting surrounded by beautiful gardens and grounds. As a Grade l–listed building it is one of the most special of houses in the whole of England. At its heart the house dates back to the 14th century, or possibly even earlier, but the most spectacular features belong to the 16th century. The magnificent carved half-timber work is very impressive, and the three gables on the north facade of the west wing are particularly fine and an interesting contrast to the delightful Georgian sandstone facade on the south side of the same wing. The original main entrance to the house has a fine Jacobean stone, two-story frontier piece with coupled Tuscan columns and an adjoining Georgian Venetian window."