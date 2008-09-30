View Photos
Look Ma, No Burnt Hands
By David A. Greene
As a parent, I'm always on the lookout for innovative and stylish ways not to break my kid. Blanco's new Master Ilux faucet features LEDs that tint the water red or blue, depending on its temperature, giving little hand-washers—and adult baby-bathers—a visual signal that could prevent a nasty scald.
The lights are powered by a tiny turbine that utilizes water rushing through the faucet, so no batteries are required. And for those who don't need a high-end satin-nickel faucet in their lives, there's always the screw-on Glow Flow faucet adapter, for around 20 bucks.
