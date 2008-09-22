View Photos
London Design Festival: This Is Not a Detergent Bottle
By Sam Jacob
More ceramics from Tent, in the form of everyday, disposable objects cast in porcelain.
Milk cartons, paper plates, foil takeout containers, detergent bottles, and so on have all been remade as permanent and desirable objects.
These pieces turn value on its head: the throw-away becomes an object made special by its material. In doing this, it reveals the often beautiful forms of the most everyday objects.
More here.
