Loading....

Preloaders have roots in the old MGM "roaring lion" logo and Porky Pig's stuttering "That's All Folks" sign-off; they're corporate logos with attitude. But as Americans' internet connections and computers grow more robust, preloaders may go the way of the dial-up dodo—hence the need for a way to commemorate this brand-new, yet dying art. (The most ancient preloader on the site is from way back in 2002.)







Pretty Loaded is curated by Big Spaceship, the design firm responsible for a few of the preloaders featured on the site, and most recently for the web presence of the brain-piercing ad campaign for the film Underworld: Rise of the Lycans.