Live Like Steve McQueen for a Cool 2.5 Million Dollars

So, for roughly $11,755 a month, you could eat, drink, sleep, shower and swim like Steve McQueen.

The real estate listing reads: "Known as the Steve McQueen house this architectural statement was designed by the renowned architect Hugh Kaptur in 1964. Located in the guard gated community of Southridge where Bob Hope, William Holden and David Janssen built architectural homes for themselves as a Palm Springs getaway. Major views, walls of glass and a floating stairway to the master suite on the second level. Mostly original details from the Steve McQueen era. Luxurious grounds and pool. A rare, relevant and important offering."