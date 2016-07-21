Live Like Steve McQueen for a Cool 2.5 Million Dollars
Live Like Steve McQueen for a Cool 2.5 Million Dollars

By Stephen Blake
The King of Cool's former Palm Springs mid-century modern pad is currently on the market. How much is too much to live like Steve?

So, for roughly $11,755 a month, you could eat, drink, sleep, shower and swim like Steve McQueen.

The real estate listing reads: "Known as the Steve McQueen house this architectural statement was designed by the renowned architect Hugh Kaptur in 1964. Located in the guard gated community of Southridge where Bob Hope, William Holden and David Janssen built architectural homes for themselves as a Palm Springs getaway. Major views, walls of glass and a floating stairway to the master suite on the second level. Mostly original details from the Steve McQueen era. Luxurious grounds and pool. A rare, relevant and important offering."

The home is unassuming and low profile from the street, just as Steve wanted.

Follow in the footsteps of Steve as you take the stairs either down to the living space and pool or up to the bedroom...&nbsp;

Enjoy sweeping vistas of the San Jacinto Mountain range and downtown Palm Springs just like Steve did. While you're at it, try contemplating the pattern of the rug by Edward Fields, if you can.

This wasn't dated when Steve lived here. If it was good enough for Steve, it will be good enough for you.&nbsp;

Before heading to the pool, rump around a bit in Steve's rumpas room, and make a few cocktails at the built-in bar. You know Steve did.

Swim in confidence knowing that Steve did too.

For more photos and complete listing, check out the home on Trulia

