Feel at Home While Exploring Austin at One of These Modern Short-Term Rentals
Feel at Home While Exploring Austin at One of These Modern Short-Term Rentals

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
As the capital of Texas, Austin offers a vibrant cultural scene that boasts a thriving art community, hip boutiques, delicious cuisine, heaps of outdoor activities—and proclaims to be the "live music capital of the world."

So, if you haven't had the opportunity to visit this unique part of Texas, consider planning a trip with one of these short-term rentals—all of which score high points for local flavor. 

Brenwood Bungalow

Average Price: $208/night

This 1,823-square-foot house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and can sleep eight people. It’s been furnished by a well-known Austin-based interior designer and is filled with color, pattern, and greenery.&nbsp;

It includes a well-equipped kitchen with a cozy, sun-lit breakfast nook.

The second bedroom has a trundle twin bed and is finished with a quirky wooden wall treatment.

This 450-square-foot studio sleeps two people and features tall, exposed-wood ceilings with an A-shaped clerestory window that floods the interior with light.

The studio is surrounded by large oak trees and offers expansive views of the surrounding rooftops.&nbsp;

Designed by Austin-based architect Kevin Atler, this customized contemporary home is located in the heart of South Congress (SoCo) and features a grassy backyard with a pool.&nbsp;

The bright and airy contemporary home sleeps eight, so bring your friends.

Downtown Home in Sunny East Austin

Average price: $655/night 

This three-bedroom house is located in one of Austin's hippest neighborhoods. It's just four blocks from the parks and jogging trails at Lady Bird Lake and walking distance to numerous popular bars and restaurants.

Completed in 2014 by Pavonetti Office of Design, the Garden Street house showcases a modern, industrial-barn aesthetic.&nbsp;

This 3,800-square-foot home boasts a warm contemporary design. With five bedrooms, a full-sized pool, fire pit, tree house, and trampoline, it's perfect for a big group traveling together or a pair of families with kids.

The beautiful chef's kitchen offers views of the half-acre backyard, which is complete with an organic garden.&nbsp;

One-Bedroom in South Congress (SoCo)

Average price: $166/night 

Bouldin Creek Tree House is an entirely furnished apartment that sits atop the second floor of a brand new contemporary home in SoCo.&nbsp;

Designed to integrate the indoor and outdoor areas, two large windows open up the interiors to ample natural light and views of two 300-year-old oak trees and the nearby Bouldin Creek.&nbsp;

Soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and eclectic furnishings make this newly constructed contemporary home extra special. Centrally located just north of the University of Texas, this home offers easy access to Lamar Boulevard, downtown, and the warehouse district.&nbsp;

Downtown Guesthouse Just Two Blocks From SoCo

Average price: $213/night 

This charming guesthouse sits adjacent to a main residence that was built in 1927 to resemble a European cottage. Casement windows provide beautiful views of the gardens and century-old oak trees.&nbsp;

It's an open space with a cathedral ceiling and exposed-cedar beams. There's a queen-sized bed on the main level and another in the loft area.

Connected to the main house by a breezeway, guests are able to enjoy the central outdoor space shared by the two homes.&nbsp;

