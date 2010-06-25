Live from the Floor: Touch and Inhabitat

Touch is sharing its space with Inhabitat to show the winners of the blog's second annual Spring Greening contest. Readers were asked to repurpose junk into new, beautiful and useful items for the home. The entries—selected from over 1200 submissions—are on display here this weekend, and will be auctioned off on eBay later this week. My favorite finalists were: Ruth Oh's Paper Tube Light, a mailing tube with simple stripes cut into it (left), and Natalia Hojman's Potus Pot Made From Recycled Light Bulb, below, which transforms old incandescents into mini-planter pots.



If you're in LA, pop by the show to check out the scene, and if you can't make it keep clicking back to dwell.com for updates.