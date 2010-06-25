Live from the Floor: Touch and Inhabitat
Live from the Floor: Touch and Inhabitat

By Jordan Kushins
There's an epic amount to be browsed through on the Dwell on Design show floor this year, and we're all having a blast checking out the booths at the LA Convention Center. One of the first things I saw—and loved—was at Touch. This little Open Stool is a multi-national collaboration between Studio Verrisimo, who designed it in Portugal, and the fantastic local Los Angeles gallery Touch, who developed it for manufacture in southern California from FSC-certified pine. It's a little seat, sure, but the smart slot cut out in the center means that it also acts as a door-stop (!) or a short desk-addendum. Very cool stuff.
Touch is sharing its space with Inhabitat to show the winners of the blog's second annual Spring Greening contest. Readers were asked to repurpose junk into new, beautiful and useful items for the home. The entries—selected from over 1200 submissions—are on display here this weekend, and will be auctioned off on eBay later this week. My favorite finalists were: Ruth Oh's Paper Tube Light, a mailing tube with simple stripes cut into it (left), and Natalia Hojman's Potus Pot Made From Recycled Light Bulb, below, which transforms old incandescents into mini-planter pots.

If you're in LA, pop by the show to check out the scene, and if you can't make it keep clicking back to dwell.com for updates.

