Live from London: Lifestylebazaar

Shop co-owner Laurent Nurisso, one of the designers of the chairs, enlisted eight other designers, including a tattoo artist and a graffiti artist, for the project. My personal favorite was the "Louis Ghost Crate Chair" by Rupert Blanchard, described as "Gerrit Rietvield meets Philippe Starck". Blanchard, who uses salvaged materials in his own work, created a second chair in the style of Dutch architect Gerrit Rietveld's 1934 Crate Chair to go side by side with Starck's piece, leaving the original in tact. All of the chairs but one are currently on display at the Shoreditch shop. The final, based on the theme of 'Marie Antoinette: Let Them Eat Cake,' will be an experiment in edible seating. The chair will be transformed with cakes, sweets and meringues and served during a reception on Friday night.



In the video below, Nurisso explains the background for the exhibition, called "Losing the Plot":