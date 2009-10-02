Live from London: Benjamin Hubert

Hubert doesn't limit himself in either his choice of material or his final products. Exploring the applications of materials such as concrete, cork, wood, clay, glass, ceramics, and plastic, A year in the making includes chairs, stools, a table, a coat rack and a range of lighting for various manufacturers. Notable pieces include the concrete "Heavy Desk Light" for Decode London and the "Float" cork lights for Unique Copenhagen. Hubert's "Labware"collection for Authentics, consisting of three blown-glass lamps inspired by traditional laboratory beakers, also won the won the Best New Product award at 100% Design last week. In this short video, he explains his interest in materials as well as why he became a designer:

