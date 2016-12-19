Listen: Episode 19 of Clever with David Trubridge

In the latest episode of Clever New Zealand-based designer/maker David Trubridge, who is known the world over for his beautiful and environmentally responsible lighting and furniture, has wandered to the corners of the earth, soaked up all its glory, and pays homage to it in everything he does.

Amy and Jaime are rapt as he details his life of adventures and poetically distills how they inform his work and his experience of humanity. A real salt of the earth, this guy. Listen on Design Milk here. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample David’s Studio Also in this episode, we’ve got our first Clever Extra! Street Photographer Tony Salvagio talks about winning the Wix Shoot the Cover contest and how it’s affected his career and how he approaches photography. Read the blog post and see Tony’s work here.

Stay tuned for a new episode of Clever in two weeks!

