Limited Edition Object + Totem Bottle Vase
By Kelsey Keith –
Have you heard of online startup Of A Kind? If not, bookmark it now. The online retailer commissions limited-edition pieces from emerging designers, and until now, it's been a mix of clothing, jewelry, and accessories. We hear they're moving into the home goods sphere, and this week's edition is a good sign for ceramics enthusiasts.
Of a Kind has tapped Julianne Ahn—a RISD graduate who holds an MFA in fibers and materials studies from the Art of Institute of Chicago—who founded Object & Totem in 2011. The studio is based in Philadelphia, where Ahn moved back home, post-college, in order to figure out her career track. A stress-busting wheel-throwing class led to the formation of her own modern ceramics studio: think therapy via clay. Check out the process behind Object + Totem's Indigo Chrome Bottle Vase ($36) here, and buy it here. And for a behind-the-scenes look at the Philadelphia studio, head to Sight Unseen.
