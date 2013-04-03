Limited Edition Object + Totem Bottle Vase

Of a Kind has tapped Julianne Ahn—a RISD graduate who holds an MFA in fibers and materials studies from the Art of Institute of Chicago—who founded Object & Totem in 2011. The studio is based in Philadelphia, where Ahn moved back home, post-college, in order to figure out her career track. A stress-busting wheel-throwing class led to the formation of her own modern ceramics studio: think therapy via clay. Check out the process behind Object + Totem's Indigo Chrome Bottle Vase ($36) here, and buy it here. And for a behind-the-scenes look at the Philadelphia studio, head to Sight Unseen.