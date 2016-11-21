Lighthouse Residence by LEESLIST & Leejae Architects
Lighthouse Residence by LEESLIST & Leejae Architects

By Leibal
Lighthouse Residence is a minimal home located in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, designed by LEESLIST & Leejae Architects.

The home aims for something higher than just a physical shelter where you simply eat and sleep; it pursues a co-existing relationship with nature and humanity through continuous relationships via the interior and exterior of the building. The exterior wall of Lighthouse is finished with white cement. It faces an open courtyard in which the residents can pass through to enter the building.


Lighthouse Residence by LEESLIST & Leejae Architects - Photo 1 of 5
Lighthouse Residence by LEESLIST & Leejae Architects - Photo 2 of 5


Lighthouse Residence by LEESLIST & Leejae Architects - Photo 3 of 5


Lighthouse Residence by LEESLIST & Leejae Architects - Photo 4 of 5


Lighthouse Residence by LEESLIST & Leejae Architects - Photo 5 of 5