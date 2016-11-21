View Photos
Lighthouse Residence by LEESLIST & Leejae Architects
Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal –
Lighthouse Residence is a minimal home located in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, designed by LEESLIST & Leejae Architects.
The home aims for something higher than just a physical shelter where you simply eat and sleep; it pursues a co-existing relationship with nature and humanity through continuous relationships via the interior and exterior of the building. The exterior wall of Lighthouse is finished with white cement. It faces an open courtyard in which the residents can pass through to enter the building.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.