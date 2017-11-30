The L.A. Home of Song Exploder’s Hrishikesh Hirway Is Barely Larger Than a Music Box

When space is tight, the first things to go are usually the non-essentials and clunkers, oversized keepsakes that have sentimental but no practical value. Things like upright pianos.

At the 900-square-foot Eagle Rock home of Hrishikesh Hirway and Lindsey Lund Mortensen, making triages isn’t so easy. Their Kawai K200 piano, like the guitars, bass, mandolin, drum kit, xylophone, and Mini Moog synthesizer huddled around it in the corner of their studio, is an indispensable part of how they earn their livelihood. "It's hard to have to constantly consider if things are worth saving," says Hrishikesh, a songwriter and composer, "but it's also been rewarding to think so deliberately about what's in our home."