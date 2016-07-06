Life In Progress Concrete Clock

The inescapable passage of time is displayed by every timepiece, but not many designs nuance the meaning of time quite like the Life In Progress clock. Designed by Bertrand Jayr for Lyon Béton, this elegant and modern timepiece joins the growing family of concrete products created by the French manufacturer. A version of the icon that has put people on hold around the world is carved in concrete at the center and it features various depths to create the illusion of movement. The digital loading icon is cleverly coupled with the item’s main function, illustrating the concept of waiting versus living, of being in a constant journey forward towards fulfillment. Clean lines, the absence of numbers, and simple white hands complement the minimalist design. The quiet mechanism and the smooth movement allow the clock to blend in its environment and silently display the hours as they go by, whether in a modern home or in an elegant office. The stylish and thought-provoking Life In Progress clock can be used as a wall or a desk clock, but no matter where it will be placed, it will encourage the viewer to ponder the meaning of the passage of time and the value of the present moment. Buy here.