Let's Get Small

In July, Jay Shafer, Tumbleweed’s founder, and Greg Johnson, a Tumbleweed House owner (and founder of the Small House Society in Iowa City) put Johnson's 140-square-foot abode on a trailer and drove from Victoria, British Columbia, to San Diego, to spread the gospel of getting small. Another bonus of building (and buying) small can be found on the Tumbleweed website: Jay Shafer himself answers consumers' comments, with useful info about his products. When was the last time you saw that on a corporate builder's website?