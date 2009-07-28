View Photos
Leo Marmol on Restoration
By Sam Grawe
Which is harder? Creating a new classic or restoring an old one? Leo Marmol of Marmol Radziner discusses staying consistent with the original architect’s intent while acknowledging changing technologies and lifestyles.
Leo Marmol, with partner Ron Radziner, has restored some of California’s most spectacular modernist homes—including those by Richard Neutra, Albert Frey, A. Quincy Jones, Rudolf M. Schindler, and Buff, Straub, and Hensman. Dwell spoke with Marmol about the particular challenges that arise when restoring architectural icons.
