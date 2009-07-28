Leo Marmol on Restoration
View Photos

Leo Marmol on Restoration

Add to
Like
Share
By Sam Grawe
Which is harder? Creating a new classic or restoring an old one? Leo Marmol of Marmol Radziner discusses staying consistent with the original architect’s intent while acknowledging changing technologies and lifestyles.

Leo Marmol, with partner Ron Radziner, has restored some of California’s most spectacular modernist homes—including those by Richard Neutra, Albert Frey, A. Quincy Jones, Rudolf M. Schindler, and Buff, Straub, and Hensman. Dwell spoke with Marmol about the particular challenges that arise when restoring architectural icons.
 

Marmol Radziner andAssociates have restored and augmented a number of classic homes by California’s original modernists. This image: The Loewy house designed byAlbert Frey in 1946.

Marmol Radziner andAssociates have restored and augmented a number of classic homes by California’s original modernists. This image: The Loewy house designed byAlbert Frey in 1946.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The Elliot house by R. M. Schindler.

The Elliot house by R. M. Schindler.

A. Quincy Jones’s Katzenstein residence.

A. Quincy Jones’s Katzenstein residence.

The Lew house by Richard Neutra.

The Lew house by Richard Neutra.