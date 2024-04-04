Ceramicist-Illustrator Laura Chautin’s Charming Aesthetic Is Inspired By Her English Upbringing

The ceramicist and illustrator Laura Chautin and her partner, the hair stylist Masami Hosono, are in a bit of a transitional phase. At the time of writing this, the couple are moving from their East Village apartment in Manhattan to Vinegar Hill, a tiny and endearing neighborhood in Brooklyn, in just a few days. In classic NYC fashion, their current landlord sold the building and they were forced to vacate—but the move across the river is a welcome one. "I’m really excited to be back in Brooklyn because I used to live there," says Chautin, "and the neighborhood’s really cute. I’m originally from London, and Vinegar Hill—which is truly like two streets—kind of reminds me of where I grew up."

And while the new spot is still a rental—their friends own the building, and Chautin and Hosono will move into the back apartment—the couple already have the go-ahead from their friend-landlords to paint, renovate, and decorate however they’d like. "I really want to go crazy with painting," says Chautin, who has been inspired by a trip to the Charleston Trust, a house museum in East Sussex that served as a countryside retreat for the Bloomsbury Group art movement in the 1920s. "The owners had painted and illustrated on every surface of the home, like birds on the walls. It’s really sweet and charming," she says, "and I know my place is not going to be exactly like that, but I want to paint the cabinets and door frames and maybe do a mural somewhere."

This is all a fitting home project for Chautin, who hand-builds ceramic pieces that she then hand-paints with beautiful motifs like flowers, ribbons, landscapes, and other symbols that remind her of her English childhood. "Cath Kidston really had a hold on me as a kid. She did a lot of florals and strawberries and things that excited me as a child. I guess I’m trying to recreate that kind of excitement and femininity," she says. "[Every piece] takes a ridiculous amount of time. I want them to be kind of nostalgic and timeless."

As for decorating the new apartment, Chautin looks forward to outfitting the space with her current treasured home items — many of which serve as fun and colorful accent pieces designed by fellow small business owner friends like Cold Picnic, Dusen Dusen, and Fredericks & Mae. Chautin and her partner are also excited to elevate their style and "make it a little more adult, investing in furniture that is long-lasting," she says. "We’ve both collected things separately before we were together, things that were more affordable or easier to buy. In the next place, we want to home in on our aesthetic."

