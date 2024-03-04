The Pair Behind OFFHOURS & Soft Services Bring City Sensibilities to Their Rural, Upstate Home
When creative director David McGillivray launched the loungewear brand OFFHOURS in 2018 with his wife Rebecca Zhou (who is also co-founder of the skincare brand Soft Services), the couple had already been making personal moves. Just a year prior, they had bought a "very modest mid-century modern house built in 1961" in Livingston Manor, NY, intending to split their time between Brooklyn and the Catskills. "We are on a corner plot that backs up to the woods, so we get the best of both worlds. We get nature, but we also have the community and neighbors as well," says McGillivray. Seven years later, after seeing the area change and wanting to spend more time upstate, they decided to make the move permanent.
Besides sanding and refinishing the oak flooring, and updating the kitchen and the bathrooms, not much else of the house was renovated. McGillivray says that the original builders had owned a tile company so there’s lots of unique tiling "scattered throughout the house" and they had wanted to preserve as much of the original tile as possible. In contrast to all the tiling is "a lot of wood tones that wouldn’t naturally be my style, but it just feels calming in the house," McGillivray says of the interior. When it came to decorating and furnishing, the couple wanted to select items that were "very understated, clean, minimal, and satisfying that we can appreciate," he says. "The holy grail in my eyes is objects that you can enjoy, not something necessarily ornamental you put on the shelf." Some of the couple’s favorite home items include kitchen staples like artisanal vinegar and mismatched drinking glasses, a plywood wall clock, and a set of the Offhours robe-comforter hybrids called the Homecoats.
In a full circle moment, McGillivray went through a similar decor (and merchandising) journey with his latest venture: an art and design concept store called Corners. Located on the downtown strip of Livingston Manor, Corners sells ready-to-hang framed artwork, art and coffee table books, stationery, and select sculptural objects. Even though McGillivray already runs Offhours and is a freelance creative director, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to open a brick-and-mortar, especially because he had always been so enamored with the building itself, which happens to be a mid-century modern-era structure, just like his house.
"I had my eye on this space for years because nothing else on Main Street looks anything like it," he says of the aluminum-framed facade. Plus, he liked the idea of having a low-key store upstate where he’d have more "flexibility in terms of when I open and it’s not as intense as running a shop in the city." With the space eventually secured after presenting his case to the landlord, he then brainstormed, "What store would I walk into and want to buy everything?" He boiled it down to beautifully designed paper goods because "there’s still a romance to printed matter and a sense of charm and longevity."
Below, some of the couple’s unique picks for home.
Tart Vinegar
"These are the only vinegars I use now—I’m addicted to them. I throw a splash into almost everything: dressings, soups, sauces, cocktails... even a splash into my can of sparkling water. Chris Crawford, the founder, makes them in small batches at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The Celery is the original (and currently sold out), but I love all the versions Chris experiments with—ginger, mulberry, sour cherry, kelp, just to name a few." —Rebecca
Soft Services Buffing Bar Starter Set
"The Buffing Bar is one of our bestsellers at Soft Services—one customer perfectly described it as ‘a magic eraser for your body.’ We designed the Soap Home, a ceramic tray and aluminum splash cover set, to extend the life of Buffing Bars and other solid soaps from the eroding elements in a shower." —Rebecca
Offhours Homecoat
"Our Homecoats are unlike anything else; made from five pounds of quilted French terry and sanded cotton jersey. We like to say it’s the closest you can get to wearing your comforter. Honestly, it feels like you never left your bed." —David & Rebecca
Ichendorf Milano Deco Glasses
"We love these glasses; David just bought me a set of these over the holidays. They are perfect for when we have guests over—everyone knows which glass is theirs. I usually choose the one with the red circles as mine." —Rebecca
Loewe Tomato Leaves Candle
"I know tomato scent is having a bit of a moment but it’s hard to deny this candle smells heavenly. If you’re going to indulge in something tomato-scented, this is the one." —Rebecca
Lemnos Plywood Clock
"Rebecca and I have this clock in our bedroom. The balance of its plywood frame and sharp, precise face design work in perfect harmony. Its design is quite understated but incredibly satisfying." —David
Crying Clover Candle
"The style and story of these candles are so refreshing. They’re handmade from reclaimed candle wax (with a little beeswax added), and each one is made to order in your chosen colorway." —David
Things To Do Today by Majolein Delhaas
"Another favorite from Corners that I just imported from the Netherlands. A sleek, oversized to-do list and planner with a stunning design." —David
The Creative Act by Rick Rubin
"This is one of the best-selling books I carry at Corners; it’s such a wonderful easy read. Equal parts poetic and pragmatic guidance." —David
Blip Spoon Rest by Alessi
"This is one of the products I added to Corners as part of my Alessi Winter curation. It’s viral and versatile, in fact, Rebecca even bought one for her friend as a jewelry dish for the holidays." —David
Valerie Objects Pepper Mill
"These geometric mills are incredibly sculptural, and the neon punch and chrome ball provide such textural contrast, that this piece could easily be used for purely decorative purposes." —David
KGT Storage Box
"These chic little aluminum storage boxes are the perfect way to conceal home office clutter or living room knick-knacks." —David
We love the products we feature and hope you do, too. If you buy something through a link on the site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Related Reading:
Published
Get the Shop Newsletter
Smart shopping for the design obsessed. Find what you love in our expertly curated selection of finely crafted home, office, travel, and lifestyle products.