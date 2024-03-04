The Pair Behind OFFHOURS & Soft Services Bring City Sensibilities to Their Rural, Upstate Home

When creative director David McGillivray launched the loungewear brand OFFHOURS in 2018 with his wife Rebecca Zhou (who is also co-founder of the skincare brand Soft Services ), the couple had already been making personal moves. Just a year prior, they had bought a "very modest mid-century modern house built in 1961" in Livingston Manor, NY, intending to split their time between Brooklyn and the Catskills. "We are on a corner plot that backs up to the woods, so we get the best of both worlds. We get nature, but we also have the community and neighbors as well," says McGillivray. Seven years later, after seeing the area change and wanting to spend more time upstate, they decided to make the move permanent.

Besides sanding and refinishing the oak flooring, and updating the kitchen and the bathrooms, not much else of the house was renovated. McGillivray says that the original builders had owned a tile company so there’s lots of unique tiling "scattered throughout the house" and they had wanted to preserve as much of the original tile as possible. In contrast to all the tiling is "a lot of wood tones that wouldn’t naturally be my style, but it just feels calming in the house," McGillivray says of the interior. When it came to decorating and furnishing, the couple wanted to select items that were "very understated, clean, minimal, and satisfying that we can appreciate," he says. "The holy grail in my eyes is objects that you can enjoy, not something necessarily ornamental you put on the shelf." Some of the couple’s favorite home items include kitchen staples like artisanal vinegar and mismatched drinking glasses, a plywood wall clock, and a set of the Offhours robe-comforter hybrids called the Homecoats.

In a full circle moment, McGillivray went through a similar decor (and merchandising) journey with his latest venture: an art and design concept store called Corners. Located on the downtown strip of Livingston Manor, Corners sells ready-to-hang framed artwork, art and coffee table books, stationery, and select sculptural objects. Even though McGillivray already runs Offhours and is a freelance creative director, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to open a brick-and-mortar, especially because he had always been so enamored with the building itself, which happens to be a mid-century modern-era structure, just like his house.

"I had my eye on this space for years because nothing else on Main Street looks anything like it," he says of the aluminum-framed facade. Plus, he liked the idea of having a low-key store upstate where he’d have more "flexibility in terms of when I open and it’s not as intense as running a shop in the city." With the space eventually secured after presenting his case to the landlord, he then brainstormed, "What store would I walk into and want to buy everything?" He boiled it down to beautifully designed paper goods because "there’s still a romance to printed matter and a sense of charm and longevity."

Below, some of the couple’s unique picks for home.