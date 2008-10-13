Last Day: Waterfalls

By Foot

The Empire-Fulton Ferry State Park in DUMBO has 12 acres of green space that begs for picnic baskets and offers great views of the waterfalls with downtown Manhattan gleaming as a backdrop.



By Boat

Circle Line Downtown is that chubby-yet-charming yellow tourist vehicle that circumnavigates Manhattan at dizzying frequency, offers daytime as well as sunset cocktail cruises that float right past the falls.



By Bike

The New York City Department of Transportation has organized bike routes with a waterfall icon along the waterfront in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Bike route maps are available so you can trace the route ahead of time and enjoy the ride without distraction.