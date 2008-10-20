Last Day for Home Delivery: Fabricating the Modern Dwelling

The show displays over eighty architectural projects from the past 180 years through film, architectural models, blueprints, photographs, sales propaganda and other products that testify to the trend's tenable place in residential building's past, present and future. After all, the concept exists at the intersection of modernism and sustainability, ultimately financially viable for a good number of homeowners.



The fives homes erected are designed by Kieran Timberlake Associates (Philadelphia); Jeremy Edmiston and Douglas Gauthier (New York); Horden Cherry Lee Architects / Haack + Höpfner Architects (London/Munich); Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Architecture and Planning / Associate Professor Lawrence Sass (Cambridge); and Oskar Leo Kaufmann (Dornbirn, Austria).