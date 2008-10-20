Last Day for Home Delivery: Fabricating the Modern Dwelling
View Photos

Last Day for Home Delivery: Fabricating the Modern Dwelling

Add to
Like
Share
By Jamie Waugh
Today is the final day to venture through this well-received survey of the phenomenon that is the prefabricated home.

The show displays over eighty architectural projects from the past 180 years through film, architectural models, blueprints, photographs, sales propaganda and other products that testify to the trend's tenable place in residential building's past, present and future. After all, the concept exists at the intersection of modernism and sustainability, ultimately financially viable for a good number of homeowners.

The fives homes erected are designed by Kieran Timberlake Associates (Philadelphia); Jeremy Edmiston and Douglas Gauthier (New York); Horden Cherry Lee Architects / Haack + Höpfner Architects (London/Munich); Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Architecture and Planning / Associate Professor Lawrence Sass (Cambridge); and Oskar Leo Kaufmann (Dornbirn, Austria).

Last Day for Home Delivery: Fabricating the Modern Dwelling - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample