Last Call for Entries!

Today is the last day to enter a submission to phase one of Dwell's Innovate It! design contest. Time is running out, but the criteria for this first round is simple: We're asking you to send in an example of a poorly designed everyday object that you think needs a revamp. No need to submit a proposal for redesign—that comes in the next phase of the competition—just tell us why you think your chosen object is less than ideal, and what you think might make it better.

Spoon Soap scum buildup, mushy half-used bars, soap dishes never stay in place, rarely fit on the edge of sinks or tubs, and constantly offend the sensibilities of design-minded (or simply obsessively neat) bathroom users. How could a soap dish stay secure, dry, and clean? Soap Dish Soap scum buildup, mushy half-used bars, soap dishes never stay in place, rarely fit on the edge of sinks or tubs, and constantly offend the sensibilities of design-minded (or simply obsessively neat) bathroom users. How could a soap dish stay secure, dry, and clean? Pacifier During a 2am feeding, it can be hard to tell by touch which way is up with a pacifier. Is there a better way to create a tactile indicator to help moms and dads get the object securely into the baby's mouth before one more shriek wakes his older siblings? Send in your ideas before the end of the day! Dwell editors will pick the three best suggestions for the launch of phase two, in which we'll invite your ideas for how to redesign the selected objects. Winners of this phase will be given a free ticket to Dwell on Design 2009 and featured on Dwell.com. Click here for details and the entry form. Images: skinnylaminx, unhindered by talent, Jennanana