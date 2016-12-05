Lärkstan by Annalena Leino

View Photos
Lärkstan is a minimal interior located in Stockholm, Sweden, designed by Annalena Leino. The apartment is characterized by a large outdoor garden, perfect for guests and relaxation. The interior consists of natural wood accents and decorative molding on the walls. Herringbone wooden floors tie the space together, connecting the various open spaces in the main living area, while straight wooden floors are utilized in the bedroom.
