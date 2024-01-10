Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
Fred Hollingsworth’s Midcentury Lantern House Lists for $3.3M in VancouverView 10 Photos

Fred Hollingsworth’s Midcentury Lantern House Lists for $3.3M in Vancouver

The post-and-beam dwelling is one of the only residences in Canada to have been personally blessed by the Dalai Lama.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 825 Forest Hills Drive, North Vancouver, Canada

Price: $3,285,000

Architect: Fred Hollingsworth 

Renovation Architect: Russell Hollingsworth

Year Built: 1950

Footprint: 3,865 square feet (five bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.20 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting Lantern House, a poetic embodiment of West Coast architecture bridging the local, the distant, and the beyond. Situated in prized Edgemont Village, the home is a testament to architect Fred Hollingsworth’s Neoteric Houses, echoing Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian ideals. Built in 1950, the home was gracefully expanded in 2000 by Russell Hollingsworth, who honored the its essential post-and-beam structure. Exposed timber beams flow through intimate and expansive interiors, each space a serene reflection of Japanese simplicity extending into a verdant outdoor sanctuary. Living spaces resonate with tranquility, bathed in natural light that streams through clerestory and picture windows. Blessed by His Holiness, the Dalai Lama himself, this radiant abode seeks a new custodian."

Fred Hollingsworth strongly believed that homes should merge with their natural surroundings. His Neoteric homes—including the Lantern House—embody this ethos.

Fred Hollingsworth strongly believed that homes should merge with their natural surroundings. His Neoteric homes—including the Lantern House—embody this ethos.

Fred Hollingsworth’s Midcentury Lantern House Lists for $3.3M in Vancouver - Photo 2 of 9 -
"With the Lantern House, Hollingsworth tapped into Japanese wabi-sabi principles that seek to eliminate the inessential and find beauty in unembellished, humble materials," says Trent Rodney, cofounder of West Coast Modern.

"With the Lantern House, Hollingsworth tapped into Japanese wabi-sabi principles that seek to eliminate the inessential and find beauty in unembellished, humble materials," says Trent Rodney, cofounder of West Coast Modern.

Fred Hollingsworth’s Midcentury Lantern House Lists for $3.3M in Vancouver - Photo 4 of 9 -
A 2000 renovation led by Hollingsworth’s son, Russell, expanded the house to twice the size of other Neoteric homes. It offers a total of 3,865 square feet of living space across two levels.

A 2000 renovation led by Hollingsworth’s son, Russell, expanded the house to twice the size of other Neoteric homes. It offers a total of 3,865 square feet of living space across two levels.

Fred Hollingsworth’s Midcentury Lantern House Lists for $3.3M in Vancouver - Photo 6 of 9 -
Large windows and skylights introduce ample natural light throughout the interiors.

Large windows and skylights introduce ample natural light throughout the interiors.

Fred Hollingsworth’s Midcentury Lantern House Lists for $3.3M in Vancouver - Photo 8 of 9 -
"The previous owners invited over the Dalai Lama, who blessed the home during his 2014 visit to Vancouver," notes the agent.

"The previous owners invited over the Dalai Lama, who blessed the home during his 2014 visit to Vancouver," notes the agent.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.