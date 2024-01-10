Fred Hollingsworth’s Midcentury Lantern House Lists for $3.3M in Vancouver

Location: 825 Forest Hills Drive, North Vancouver, Canada

Price: $3,285,000

Architect: Fred Hollingsworth

Renovation Architect: Russell Hollingsworth

Year Built: 1950

Footprint: 3,865 square feet (five bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.20 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting Lantern House, a poetic embodiment of West Coast architecture bridging the local, the distant, and the beyond. Situated in prized Edgemont Village, the home is a testament to architect Fred Hollingsworth’s Neoteric Houses, echoing Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian ideals. Built in 1950, the home was gracefully expanded in 2000 by Russell Hollingsworth, who honored the its essential post-and-beam structure. Exposed timber beams flow through intimate and expansive interiors, each space a serene reflection of Japanese simplicity extending into a verdant outdoor sanctuary. Living spaces resonate with tranquility, bathed in natural light that streams through clerestory and picture windows. Blessed by His Holiness, the Dalai Lama himself, this radiant abode seeks a new custodian."