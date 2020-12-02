A Lakeside Cabin Conjures Up Midcentury Magic in New Hampshire
KCS Architects renovates a retreat with 1950s camp vibes—without sacrificing its rustic roots.
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Architect Katie Cassidy Sutherland’s clients wanted to preserve just about every aspect of their 1950s lakeside cabin in the Monadnock region of New Hampshire—especially the knotty pine wall boards, the stained ceiling beams, and even the trees that partially obscured the spectacular water view. What they were eager to remedy, however, was the cabin’s unrelenting chill.
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