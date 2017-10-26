9 Adventure Seekers Who Celebrate Small Space Living Through the Van Life

"Traveling in a van makes you do more with less. You don't have room for big kitchen appliances, gadgets, or even that much counter space. You toast bagels on the stove, brew one cup of coffee at a time, and are forced to get creative with ingredients. Everything takes longer, but that's OK, because those meals sure taste good out here," says Kristen of Bearfoot Theory about her life on the road in her solar-powered Sprinter.