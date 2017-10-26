View Photos
9 Adventure Seekers Who Celebrate Small Space Living Through the Van Life
By Byron Loker –
The so-called "van life" is not for everybody, but it's clearly struck a chord with a large group of adventure seekers who crave a life on the road that's free of unnecessary possessions.
Many of these spirited travelers have chosen to turn to some DIY and modify a van, RV, camper, or Airstream—turning it into a tiny yet comfortable dwelling. Take a look at a few of these individuals and their beloved homes on wheels.
Sarah and Bryan in Pepita the Van
