Bestselling Author Kristin Hannah’s Former Hawaii Home Seeks $8.9M

Set on a lush site just steps from the beach, the island escape is something to write home about.
Text by
Location: 3704 Anni Road, Kilauea, Hawaii 

Price: $8,900,000

Architect: Norman Lacayo

Year Built: 1998

Footprint: 2,778 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.49 acres

From the Agent: "Situated on half an acre of oceanfront land, this contemporary estate designed by architect Norman Lacayo is both a private refuge and a phenomenal gathering place. With ~150 feet of beach frontage, its location is steps from Anini beach and boasts 180° views of the ocean from the expansive decks. From the lush and tropical yard to the sun-soaked decks above, this is an oceanfront estate designed for exquisite comfort and impressive entertaining. The spacious and open floor plan with nine-foot tall glass pocket doors creates a seamless transition between interior and exterior living areas. Each bedroom offers ocean views and private lanais, for enjoying a good book or a cocktail."

The two-level residence is encompassed by lush vegetation, ensuring ample privacy.

Spacious decks frame picturesque views of the nearby Anini Beach.

The primary bathroom features an oversized soaking tub and large shower.

A large garage awaits on the lower level.

"Anini Beach boasts the largest coral/barrier reef in the Hawaiian islands, creating a natural lagoon environment where you can take advantage of stand-up paddling, kite-surfing, and snorkeling right in your backyard," further notes the agent.

3704 Anni Road in Kilauea, Hawaii, is currently listed for $8,900,000 by Amy Frazier of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers.

Dwell Staff
