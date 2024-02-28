Bestselling Author Kristin Hannah’s Former Hawaii Home Seeks $8.9M
Location: 3704 Anni Road, Kilauea, Hawaii
Price: $8,900,000
Architect: Norman Lacayo
Year Built: 1998
Footprint: 2,778 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 0.49 acres
From the Agent: "Situated on half an acre of oceanfront land, this contemporary estate designed by architect Norman Lacayo is both a private refuge and a phenomenal gathering place. With ~150 feet of beach frontage, its location is steps from Anini beach and boasts 180° views of the ocean from the expansive decks. From the lush and tropical yard to the sun-soaked decks above, this is an oceanfront estate designed for exquisite comfort and impressive entertaining. The spacious and open floor plan with nine-foot tall glass pocket doors creates a seamless transition between interior and exterior living areas. Each bedroom offers ocean views and private lanais, for enjoying a good book or a cocktail."
3704 Anni Road in Kilauea, Hawaii, is currently listed for $8,900,000 by Amy Frazier of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers.
