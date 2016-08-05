View Photos
Kovy by Joongho Choi
By Leibal
Kovy is a minimal chair created by Seoul-based designer Joongho Choi.
Kovy is a dining chair is composed of materials that discolor easily in order to evolve with a distinctive character. In addition to the material, the designers chose to leave welding marks as well as an unfinished surface in order to create a more industrial aesthetic. The metal frame is designed in order to maximize stability, while the seat and seat backs are constructed of iron to increase comfort.
