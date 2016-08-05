Kovy by Joongho Choi
View Photos

Kovy by Joongho Choi

Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal
Kovy is a minimal chair created by Seoul-based designer Joongho Choi.

Kovy is a dining chair is composed of materials that discolor easily in order to evolve with a distinctive character. In addition to the material, the designers chose to leave welding marks as well as an unfinished surface in order to create a more industrial aesthetic. The metal frame is designed in order to maximize stability, while the seat and seat backs are constructed of iron to increase comfort.


Kovy by Joongho Choi - Photo 1 of 3 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample


Kovy by Joongho Choi - Photo 2 of 3 -


Kovy by Joongho Choi - Photo 3 of 3 -