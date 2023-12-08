These Tiny “See-Through” Cabins Are Made of Charred, Waxed, and Recycled Wood

Welcome to Prefab Profiles, an ongoing series of interviews with people transforming how we build houses. From prefab tiny houses and modular cabin kits to entire homes ready to ship, their projects represent some of the best ideas in the industry. Do you know a prefab brand that should be on our radar? Get in touch! Several years ago, Konga’s cofounders Paulius Zemaitis and Gode Zemaite met with Danish architect Mette Fredskild to dream up a unique concept for a hotel. They decided to try immersing a minimal space in a natural landscape and designing it so that "whenever you move around inside, you get different views of the outside... and different connections to nature," explains Fredskild. Paulius sums up the subtle approach as a way to "make the same daily things a bit different." The idea was a hit. Since launching their original cabin, the founders say they have received more than a thousand orders from across Europe and the U.S. Here, Paulius tells us more about how the company uses slim cross-laminated timber (CLT) and offcuts to make builds more sustainable, their plans to expand across North America, and their newest offering: the Konga M.

Konga’s cabins are clad with charred wood that’s coated with a weather-resistant oil produced by Osmo. This treatment helps to protect the home against fire and the elements.

What’s the most exciting project you’ve realized to date?

The most recent project was building our new Konga M cabin for a couple, Mark and Saly, who run a rental property in North Norfolk in the U.K., a serene retreat designed to provide a unique experience of silence and a break from the hustle of daily life. The 195-square-foot living space features sustainable materials such as slim CLT for the ceilings, walls, and furniture, all covered with Osmo wax. Konga’s signature shelving system crafted from solid wood offcuts was used to divide the bed and rest of the cabin. Strategic see-through window placements create an indoor/outdoor connection. Although the cabin is small, it can comfortably accommodate two to three people. It has a twin bed with a pull-out mattress, a kitchen with a refrigerator, a gas or electric stove, a small dining table with chairs and a bench with built-in storage, several cabinets, and a fully equipped bathroom.

In keeping with its aim to connect the interior of the cabin to its surroundings, Konga positioned the windows to create sight lines across the prefab and make it partially see-through.

The covered balcony’s slatted wood wall allows for airflow.

The wood floors are made from offcuts provided by Boen: a Norwegian flooring manufacturer. Upcycled materials are also used to make the bookcase that separates the bedroom from the lounge area, the upholstery lining the dining bench, and the bathroom’s stonework.

What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include?

The base price of the fully furnished Konga M cabin is $53,000 before taxes. The Konga L costs $63,700 fully furnished. These prices are applicable in Europe only. What qualities make your prefab stand apart from the rest? The Scandinavian-inspired design and clever layout create a sense of spaciousness, making the cabin feel larger than its actual size.

In our cabins, we prioritize the harmony of comfort and sustainability. Each one is special blend of thoughtful design and eco-friendly living.

The placement of windows is thoughtfully done, seamlessly connecting the interior with the surroundings. The design is see-through with windows on both sides.

The use of burned-wood cladding not only ensures sustainability and durability for up to 100 years, but also adds a distinctive look with a signature pattern.

We use offcuts and leftovers to enhance the sustainability of the cabin (e.g., Boen flooring leftovers, fabrics for soft coverings, offcuts in furniture production).

All the furniture, floor, ceiling, walls, and doors are made from either mass timber or three-layer spruce (slim CLT). We don’t use any chipboard. All surfaces are covered either with Osmo oil or wax, so there is no lacquering.

Cabins always come with either slim CLT, dark waxed or oak veneer panels for ceiling and walls—we never use painted plaster. For the bathroom, backsplash, tabletop, and few interior walls, we use a Danish micro cement called Contec. It’s durable, and creates a seamless look that still feels rustic. We never use tiles or painted surfaces.



The doors and windows are also wooden, with tempered glass. There is hardly any plastic used.

The cabin’s structure is made from slim sheets of cross-laminated timber. With Norwegian winters in mind, Konga used a thick layer of mineral wool for insulation. Clients can choose between dark waxed slim CLT and oak veneer panels for the walls and ceiling.

Where is the prefab currently available?

Konga cabins can be delivered across Europe, but our goal is ship them to the U.S. very soon. Is your design currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities? Konga cabins meet the requirements of the park model RV category, which allows the cabin to be built in most states in the U.S.

The bathroom walls (and floors, in some models) are layered in Contec, a concrete-like material produced in Denmark.

Are there plans to expand to different parts of the world? We have an on-going demo project in the U.S. The very first demo cabin should be delivered and built there in the spring of 2024. If the project is successful, full-scale delivery will be launched in the U.S. and Canada.

The cabins are outfitted based on Konga’s belief that "We need a little. And this little should always be of highest quality." The kitchen comes with a two-burner stove (gas or electric), a refrigerator, and an undermount sink.

Konga will only accommodate customization that aligns with their own standards for sustainable design and construction. However, standard add-ons include an expanded suite of appliances, upgraded insulation, temperature control, and adjustments to the included furniture.

How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit?

The average lead time from the signed contract to a fully installed cabin on site is three months. What aspects of an install do you manage? When the cabin is delivered to a site, we unload the cabin and place it on the client’s prepared foundation, assemble the terrace, and do minor finishing works. The permitting, site preparation, and hookups to the grid should be managed by the client. While we provide plans and information to the client for permitting, the foundation preparation and hookups are their responsibility.

The cabin comes with a double bed. Storage beneath the frame hides a second, narrower mattress that fits in the hallway or lounge.

What aspects of the design can a client customize?

With our team’s extensive experience in prefab construction, furniture production, hotel furnishing, and hotel room architecture and design, we truly believe that our current cabin design is a great balance between comfort, sustainability, and economy. Therefore, we are unwilling to make significant changes to the standard cabins’ layouts and overall design. However, we allow the client to choose between dark waxed slim CLT panels and light oak veneer interior options; expand the standard set of appliances; upgrade the standard solutions for insulation, windows, heating, and cooling; and change the standard functionality of the furniture (e.g., the bed can have have either additional drawers, an extra pull out mattress, or shelving niches).