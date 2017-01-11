Kohanaiki Unveils One of the World's Largest Private Clubhouses on the Big Island of Hawaii

Kohanaiki – the first luxury development on the Kona Coast in nearly a decade – has completed construction on its exquisite new clubhouse and spa, raising the bar for private residential communities across the globe. Incorporating the finest features and finishes, including more than eleven miles of cedar decking throughout, the 67,000 square-foot clubhouse is replete with world-class amenities and unexpected extras including a James Bond-style cigar lounge with a poker table and scotch bar hidden behind a secret door, a museum-worthy collection of more than 200 artworks and artifacts, a private brewery, a four-lane bowling alley, as well as a holistic spa designed by the leader in modern spa design, Tracy Lee.

Custom four lane bowling alley.

Private cigar and card room hidden behind a secret door.

"Our members are a well-traveled and sophisticated set with the world at their fingertips, so we were challenged to create a clubhouse that was larger-than-life and incorporates clever details to surpass anything done before at a private residential community," said General Manager of Kohanaiki, George Punoose. "We designed the clubhouse to be the heartbeat of the community. I’ve always said that the best part of Kohanaiki is the people, and this clubhouse will play a big role in bringing all of our members together under one roof to enjoy each other and our incredible location."

Kohanaiki’s young, family-oriented membership drove the development team to create a fun, relaxed environment for all ages to enjoy. The 21-seat movie theater and four lane bowling alley were crafted with the latest technology and design in mind, and are complemented by an assortment of snacks, candies and drinks. Kids will find endless entertainment options with video game rooms, shuffleboard, pool tables and the K-Kids Children’s Center, while their parents can host events in one of two private dining rooms, sip from the rare wine collection in the tasting room, or enjoy a game of poker in the cigar lounge behind a secret door with a modern speakeasy feel.





Known for its focus on sourcing the finest ingredients from across the world, and oftentimes from its own organic community farm, Kohanaiki is expanding its food and beverage offerings with the debut of Kōnane, a sophisticated 2,261 square-foot, 120-seat Chop House and Sushi Bar by Executive Chef Patrick Heymann. Located on the top floor of the clubhouse, each table overlooks the event lawn and offers the best ocean and sunset views on the island. Downstairs, brew master Garratt Fitts has worked with Kohanaiki to create signature beers in the state-of-the-art 300-square foot brewery, where new concoctions are being dreamed up daily and members can taste seasonal flavors unique to Kohanaiki. For members who prefer wine, the clubhouse has reserved space for everyone’s prized bottles, with wine storage lockers lining the hallways of the lower level. The Kohanaiki team has also assembled 50 years of Chateau Mouton Rothschild in the clubhouse wine room, where members can host private tastings among some of the most coveted wines in the world.

To further delight the senses, Tracy Lee—owner of TLee Spas and designer of many of Auberge Resorts’ signature spas—created treatments inspired by two words: "Aloha Aina," or "the love of the land." Reflecting the unique philosophy and teachings of native Hawaiian healers, the menu features locally sourced botanical ingredients and reflects ancient healing traditions of the island. The Spa features four freestanding treatment rooms, including one for couples and one specifically for skincare, all of which will boast outdoor showers and soak tubs. A salon for nails, makeup and hair pampers members, while the 25-meter pool, yoga lawn and advanced training equipment and studios keep them active. Kohanaiki aims to maintain harmony of the mental, emotional and spiritual self, focusing on the preventative health of members so they may live a fully engaged, vibrant life.

Tracy Lee-designed spa with ancient Hawaiian remedies.





Private 21-seat movie theater.





Member wine storage and prized collection.