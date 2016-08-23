Knokke by minus
Knokke by minus

By Leibal
Knokke is a minimal space created by Belgium-based designers minus.

The space is characterized by a wrap-around balcony that overlooks the ocean. Panoramic windows span both walls of the main living area to take advantage of the view as well. Both the kitchen and entertainment unit are concealed by a series of sliding doors. An array of cubic spot lighting provides additional illumination for areas such as the kitchen counters, dining table, and sofa.


