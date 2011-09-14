kMix by De'Longhi
View Photos

kMix by De'Longhi

By Miyoko Ohtake
This month, kitchen and home appliance company De'Longhi is launching its new kMix breakfast collection. The foursome—which includes a two-slice toaster, coffee maker, pump espresso maker, and kettle—is a zippy, modern addition to the company's line. Take a peek at its new offerings.

Self-dubbed the company's "brightest idea yet," the collection features a bold color range. Each product is available in pink, blue, yellow, green, orange, white, black, red, and stainless steel.

De'Longhi's colorful KMix collection includes both a coffee maker and a Pump Epresso Maker. The dual-function filter holder is sized for either E.S.E. pods or ground espresso so the choice is up to you ($130).

The die-cast aluminum Two-Slice Toaster features the standard crumb stray but also boasts a trademarked Peek & View function that lets the user lift the bread to check its doneness without canceling the toasting.

The dial control lets the user adjust the darkness of the toast as well as set it to a defrost mode.

The toaster also features a stainless steel bun warmer and toast rack.

The new kMix Coffee Maker brews up to five cups at a time, and its design includes an anti-drip mechanism so that there's less tidying up to do, even once the caffeine kicks in.

The design also includes De'Longhi's trademarked ThermoGen heating system to bring the water to the ideal brewing temperature and its OptiTemp technology to keep the brewed coffee warm but not burned.

The carafe handle was designed for comfort and to be easy to grip.

For those that prefer espresso, the new collection also includes a Pump Epresso Maker. The dual-function filter holder is sized for either E.S.E. pods or ground espresso so the choice is up to you.

The espresso maker includes a removable water tank and a cup-warming tray.

The stainless steel, swivel jet frothier will froth milk at a range of steam levels.

Last but not least, the new kMix Kettle will boil up to 54-ounces of water at a time. The flip top means you can fill it under the kitchen faucet, and the water window near then handle will help you measure its fullness.

Also tucked near the handle is an illuminated on-off switch to let you know when the water's warming.

The kettle also features a removable, washable lime scale filter.

The new kMix products are scheduled to become available this month at $99.95 for the toaster, $129.95 for the coffee maker, $299.95 for the pump espresso maker, and $79.95 for the kettle. Learn more at delonghi.com.