kMix by De'Longhi
Self-dubbed the company's "brightest idea yet," the collection features a bold color range. Each product is available in pink, blue, yellow, green, orange, white, black, red, and stainless steel.
The die-cast aluminum Two-Slice Toaster features the standard crumb stray but also boasts a trademarked Peek & View function that lets the user lift the bread to check its doneness without canceling the toasting.
The new kMix Coffee Maker brews up to five cups at a time, and its design includes an anti-drip mechanism so that there's less tidying up to do, even once the caffeine kicks in.
For those that prefer espresso, the new collection also includes a Pump Epresso Maker. The dual-function filter holder is sized for either E.S.E. pods or ground espresso so the choice is up to you.
Last but not least, the new kMix Kettle will boil up to 54-ounces of water at a time. The flip top means you can fill it under the kitchen faucet, and the water window near then handle will help you measure its fullness.
The new kMix products are scheduled to become available this month at $99.95 for the toaster, $129.95 for the coffee maker, $299.95 for the pump espresso maker, and $79.95 for the kettle. Learn more at delonghi.com.