Kiosk's Groundhog Collection

The items include a pair of bright shoe inserts made in Sweden from felted sheep's wool, a container of non-toxic sticker removing solution from Japan, a glass bottle of spruce beer from Canada (Canadian pine, to be specific), and a book from the US by Michael Kim, entitled Weeping, which is full of newspaper clippings in which people were photographed crying (the connection to nature being "soon we won't even have much to cry about as nature will be gone.")