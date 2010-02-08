Kiosk's Groundhog Collection
Kiosk's Groundhog Collection

By Sarah Rich
It's been a couple of days since the groundhog saw his shadow, but at Kiosk, it's Groundhog Day for a little bit longer. The poster store of eclectic collections assembled a special (and international) one for this lowly holiday, each object referencing nature in some [often tongue-in-cheek] way.

The items include a pair of bright shoe inserts made in Sweden from felted sheep's wool, a container of non-toxic sticker removing solution from Japan, a glass bottle of spruce beer from Canada (Canadian pine, to be specific), and a book from the US by Michael Kim, entitled Weeping, which is full of newspaper clippings in which people were photographed crying (the connection to nature being "soon we won't even have much to cry about as nature will be gone.")

Kiosk is simultaneously running a Portugal collection, which is full of beautiful and odd items, from a candle in the shape of a girl's head to nicely packaged Portuguese sardines—unlikely remedies for seasonal affective disorder.