View Photos
Kiosk's Groundhog Collection
Add to
Like
Share
By Sarah Rich –
It's been a couple of days since the groundhog saw his shadow, but at Kiosk, it's Groundhog Day for a little bit longer. The poster store of eclectic collections assembled a special (and international) one for this lowly holiday, each object referencing nature in some [often tongue-in-cheek] way.
The items include a pair of bright shoe inserts made in Sweden from felted sheep's wool, a container of non-toxic sticker removing solution from Japan, a glass bottle of spruce beer from Canada (Canadian pine, to be specific), and a book from the US by Michael Kim, entitled Weeping, which is full of newspaper clippings in which people were photographed crying (the connection to nature being "soon we won't even have much to cry about as nature will be gone.")
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.