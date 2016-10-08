View Photos
Kinosaki Residence by PUDDLE
Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal –
Kinosaki Residence is a minimal home located in Hyogo, Japan, designed by PUDDLE.
The three-story home features a multitude of aesthetics, ranging from industrial to eclectic. The main living space on the upper level features an open floor plan with an exposed gabled ceiling and crossbeams. The upper level contains a workspace, an inner balcony, kitchen, dining area, and stage area that occupies the bespoke shelving system. The second level occupies the master bedroom and guest bedrooms.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Add a captionAdd credit