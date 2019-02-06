Kid Tested, Mothers Approved

New York City can be a difficult place to call home. Charming and exhilarating, it’s also dirty, crowded, and punishingly expensive. Now imagine New York with children. Tanya Wexler and Amy Zimmerman share their Greenwich Village townhouse with four of them, juggling birthday parties and play dates with work obligations and other commitments. It’s an exhausting routine, one that frequently leaves them worn out and hungry for a break.