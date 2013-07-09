Kickstarter of the Week: Food Huggers

The kitchen—the hearth of any home, modern or not—is ripe for reinvention and innovation. And from glassware to food storage, we at Dwell love new kitchenware. So we were thrilled to chance upon Food Huggers, a Kickstarter campaign launched by two industrial designers, Michelle Ivankovic and Adrienne McNicholas. Food Huggers is a range of silicone doodads that prolong the life of cut produce by forming a seal around the cut end of a fruit or vegetable. They're flexible, easy to put on and take off, colorful, washable, and compact. They keep food from rotting, negate smells, and can even be used as open can lids.