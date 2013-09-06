View Photos
KettlePot by Biolite
By Diana Budds –
BioLite, the makers of outdoors equipment, are soon to launch a new companion piece to their popular CampStove: the KettlePot. The accessory "pours like a kettle and cooks like a pot" and weighs just under one pound. Moreover, the piece is sized so that it rests snugly atop the stove for more efficient heating and is large enough so that the stove itself nests inside for less bulk when traveling. Due out this fall for $49.95.
