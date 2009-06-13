Keiko Shinomoto at DOD

Shinomoto and her husband, Taku, moved from their native Japan to Venice, California in 2003. The couple had both formerly worked at IDEE in Tokyo—Keiko in the store and coordintaing exhibitions, Taku leading the furniture and product design teams—and transferred their skills to opening their own store, Tortoise, which specializes in Japanese and Japan-related products. In 2008, they expanded their store to a second location, where they introduced an art gallery. They moved their high-design items, as well as the name Tortoise, to the new location and renamed their original shop the Tortoise General Store, where they carry general and daily-use products.