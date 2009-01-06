Kathleen Hills Lighting

If your resolutions this year involve simplicity and well-designed products, look into designer Kathleen Hills. She has a well-honed aesthetic that incorporates elements of craft, pottery, and high design. These Star Lights are bone china and are available through her website.

Inspired by vintage Christmas Tree lights, these impossibly delicate pendants go beyond the holiday season and are perfect for the new year.







Images © Kathleen Hills