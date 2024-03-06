SubscribeSign In
Karl Lagerfeld’s Paris Home Will Be Sold at Auction Starting at €5.3M

The legendary fashion designer’s sleek apartment and design studio is perched above the Left Bank with striking views of the Seine and the Louvre.
Location: Paris, France

Price: Auction starting at €5,300,000 (approximately $5,780,127 USD)

Footprint: 2,800 square feet (one bedroom, one bath)

From the Agent: "Nestled in the heart of the Saint-Thomas d'Aquin district, on the Left Bank, this apartment is located in a historic building dating from 1694, offering breathtaking views of the Seine, the Tuileries garden, and the Louvre museum. This real estate property, once used, among other things, as a design studio by the legendary Karl Lagerfeld, was the scene of his iconic creations, offering a space conducive to his inventiveness. Located on the third floor, the apartment is distinguished by its monumental living room with a panoramic view of the Seine, its impressive library walls, and its ambiance that is both luxurious and design-oriented. With an avant-garde style characterized by clean lines, a large library, and sandblasted glass panels, this space embodies Lagerfeld's visionary aesthetic. In addition to its spectacular living room, the apartment includes a bedroom area overlooking the courtyard, a dressing room, an equipped kitchen, a shower room, and a bathroom."

The open living area is finished with polished concrete floors and sandblasted glass panels.

Large French doors open to panoramic views of the Seine.

The kitchen, located toward the back of the property, is dressed in stainless steel.

The bedroom features an en suite bath, complete with custom cabinetry and a soaking tub.

"This auction represents a rare opportunity to acquire a part of the history of fashion and of
French cultural heritage," notes the agent.

Karl Lagerfeld's apartment and design studio, located in Paris, France, will be listed at auction on March 26, 2024. The auction will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the starting price will be €5,300,000 (approximately $5,780,127 USD). For more information, visit here.

Dwell Staff
Real EstateCelebrity Homes

