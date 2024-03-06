Karl Lagerfeld’s Paris Home Will Be Sold at Auction Starting at €5.3M

Location: Paris, France

Price: Auction starting at €5,300,000 (approximately $5,780,127 USD)

Footprint: 2,800 square feet (one bedroom, one bath)

From the Agent: "Nestled in the heart of the Saint-Thomas d'Aquin district, on the Left Bank, this apartment is located in a historic building dating from 1694, offering breathtaking views of the Seine, the Tuileries garden, and the Louvre museum. This real estate property, once used, among other things, as a design studio by the legendary Karl Lagerfeld, was the scene of his iconic creations, offering a space conducive to his inventiveness. Located on the third floor, the apartment is distinguished by its monumental living room with a panoramic view of the Seine, its impressive library walls, and its ambiance that is both luxurious and design-oriented. With an avant-garde style characterized by clean lines, a large library, and sandblasted glass panels, this space embodies Lagerfeld's visionary aesthetic. In addition to its spectacular living room, the apartment includes a bedroom area overlooking the courtyard, a dressing room, an equipped kitchen, a shower room, and a bathroom."