Kahn's Park Gets the Greenlight

The New York City parks around the Brooklyn Bridge are about to gain an upstream sibling. Roosevelt Island has just received a conditional green light for a new bit of green bling: the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park, a plaza designed by Louis I. Kahn in 1972 for the site south of the Renwick Smallpox Hospital Ruin. The 2.8-acre park program will have closely-spaced granite columns to be carved, ultimately, with Roosevelt's Four Freedoms (freedom of speech; freedom of religion; freedom from want; freedom from fear).





The space will overlook the U.N. headquarters and will serve those looking for space to picnic, sunbathe and enjoy public events. In essence, "a memorial should be a room and a garden," Kahn once said, "The garden is somehow a personal nature, a personal kind of control of nature, a gathering of nature. And the room was the beginning of architecture."



Date of completion is not formally announced. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample