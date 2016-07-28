View Photos
Junction by Singular Concept
Junction by Singular Concept
Junction are minimal desk accessories created by Taipei-based designers Singular Concept. The idea came from the pumping valves, drainage pipes that are hidden in the corners of train terminals and abandoned factories. Imaging the circulation in between pipelines and junctions, gives inspiration to the installation of table top of everyday life. Junction is designed to be a standalone container for cut flower, or to form a set of stationary holder that can mix and match.
